NMDOH releases recommendations for additional COVID-19 booster

“Anyone eligible should seriously consider getting an additional mRNA booster to further increase their protection," said Acting NMDOH Secretary David Scrase, in a statement. "This is especially important for those 65 and older – and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 – as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

Anyone who has had COVID-19 is advised to stay up-to-date with their recommended COVID-19 doses. An unvaccinated person who has a case of COVID-19 – or a vaccinated person who has a breakthrough case – is eligible to be vaccinated only after their 10-day isolation period ends and their symptoms clear up.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Vaccine NM website or call 1-855-600-3453 (option 3 for English, option 9 for Spanish).