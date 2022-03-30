NMDOH releases recommendations for additional COVID-19 booster

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 30, 2022 11:33 AM
Created: March 30, 2022 11:27 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health released its recommendations Wednesday for who should receive a recently-approved second COVID-19 booster dose.
NMDOH recommends anyone who is age 50 and older – and any immunocompromised individuals who are age 12 and older – should receive a second COVID-19 booster at least four months after their initial booster dose.
The NMDOH also recommends a second booster dose who received their primary and booster doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least four months ago.
The recommendations fall in line with the CDC's recommendations released after the FDA approved the second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older individuals and certain immunocompromised people.
“Anyone eligible should seriously consider getting an additional mRNA booster to further increase their protection," said Acting NMDOH Secretary David Scrase, in a statement. "This is especially important for those 65 and older – and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 – as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”
Anyone who has had COVID-19 is advised to stay up-to-date with their recommended COVID-19 doses. An unvaccinated person who has a case of COVID-19 – or a vaccinated person who has a breakthrough case – is eligible to be vaccinated only after their 10-day isolation period ends and their symptoms clear up.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Vaccine NM website or call 1-855-600-3453 (option 3 for English, option 9 for Spanish).
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company