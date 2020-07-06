NMDOH says COVID-19 case uptick is not a result of increased testing

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — COVID-19 testing lines are growing longer as cases in New Mexico continue to rise.
Presbyterian officials said they’re testing close to 800 people a day at their Balloon Fiesta Park drive-thru COVID site. A month ago, that number was around 300.
UNM Hospital officials said they’ve also seen an increase.
"The Department of Health doesn't know exactly what it's attributed to, but we are certainly glad to see it happening,” said David Morgan, a spokesperson for NMDOH.
Morgan said they want to continue identifying who has the disease to slow the spread.
New Mexico surpassed 13,000 cases over the weekend. It also processed thousands of tests.
According to Morgan, the new cases are not a result of testing, but rather because too many New Mexicans are not following the state’s recommendations.
"We have collectively, as a nation, just let our guard down. We need to be able to practice masking and distancing in order to be able to prevent the spread, but if we're not doing that, if we are trying to get on with life as we knew it back in February— that's not working,” he said.
Morgan said there is no shortage of supplies, but each testing site may only bring a certain amount of test kits with them. That’s why it’s important to sign up in advance if possible.
