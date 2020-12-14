NMDOH stores COVID vaccines to distribute to rural hospitals

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first shipment of the state’s 17,000 allotted COVID-19 vaccines have arrived, and the rest are on the way. State officials said they’re focusing on fair distribution of the vaccine across the state.
According to state health officials, the first round of vaccines should arrive over the next three to four days, and will be sent to hospitals and State Health Department warehouses for distribution.
A state spokesperson said the main reason some vaccines are going to NMDOH is so they can distribute it to smaller, rural hospitals.
The entire first round of vaccines will be designated for health care workers.
On Monday, Santa Fe health care workers received their COVID-19 vaccine. Albuquerque health care workers are expecting theirs in the coming days.
Pfizer recommends two doses of the vaccine. State officials said the second round of shots is expected to arrive in a few weeks.
