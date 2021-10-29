NMDOH hosts COVID-19 children's vaccine approval town hall

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health hosted a town hall Oct. 29 regarding the COVID-19 vaccine approval for children.
The town hall featured Presbyterian Health Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales and the NMDOH Director of Communications Matt Bieber. Dr. Gonzales spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine approval for children and answered questions about it.
The town hall can be viewed on the NMDOH Facebook page.
