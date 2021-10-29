NMDOH hosts COVID-19 children's vaccine approval town hall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMDOH hosts COVID-19 children's vaccine approval town hall

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 29, 2021 01:17 PM
Created: October 29, 2021 11:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health hosted a town hall Oct. 29 regarding the COVID-19 vaccine approval for children.

The town hall featured Presbyterian Health Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales and the NMDOH Director of Communications Matt Bieber. Dr. Gonzales spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine approval for children and answered questions about it.

The town hall can be viewed on the NMDOH Facebook page


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Missing 11-year-old girl located
APD: Missing 11-year-old girl located
Manzano-Sandia HS football game to resume Saturday after Thursday night threat
Manzano-Sandia HS football game to resume Saturday after Thursday night threat
Texas-based company brings faster internet and hundreds of jobs to Albuquerque
Texas-based company brings faster internet and hundreds of jobs to Albuquerque
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque