NMDOH to send out messages with $100 vaccine incentive gift card | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMDOH to send out messages with $100 vaccine incentive gift card

NMDOH to send out messages with $100 vaccine incentive gift card

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 25, 2021 04:48 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health will be distributing 4,800 emails and SMS messages regarding the $100 vaccine incentive program that took place last week.

The messages will include a redemption code and link to a $100 Vanilla eReward Visa gift card.

The texts are being sent from (844) 450-7808 with the message “NM Dept of Health just sent you a Vanilla eReward Visa Virtual Account eGift Card.”

The emails are being sent from sweepstakes@state.nm.us with the subject line “Thank you for being vaccinated. Gift card attached.”

If you receive an email or text from any other contact regarding the $100 incentive, please disregard and contact the NMDOH office at 1-855-600-3453.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque