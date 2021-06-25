NMDOH to send out messages with $100 vaccine incentive gift card

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health will be distributing 4,800 emails and SMS messages regarding the $100 vaccine incentive program that took place last week.
The messages will include a redemption code and link to a $100 Vanilla eReward Visa gift card.
The texts are being sent from (844) 450-7808 with the message “NM Dept of Health just sent you a Vanilla eReward Visa Virtual Account eGift Card.”
The emails are being sent from sweepstakes@state.nm.us with the subject line “Thank you for being vaccinated. Gift card attached.”
If you receive an email or text from any other contact regarding the $100 incentive, please disregard and contact the NMDOH office at 1-855-600-3453.
