NMDOH: Urgent call for nurses at hospitals statewide

Updated: August 17, 2021 08:31 AM
Created: August 17, 2021 08:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is asking for nurses and anyone with a medical license to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps.
Health officials said hospitals statewide and across the country are experiencing an increase of hospitalized patients due to delayed care or postponed surgeries – and as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant.
“Our modeling is predicting that New Mexico will see over 1,000 cases per day in the next several weeks,” NMDOH Acting Secretary David Scrase said. “We ask our nurses, and anyone with a medical license, to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with us during this critical time.”
State officials said those who are interested can visit the NM MRC Serves website to sign up.
