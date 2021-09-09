NMDOH: Vaccine incentive registration ends September 10

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE – The last day to register for the New Mexico Department of Health's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive is September 10.
Anyone who, between August 2 and 31, received a first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna – or the lone Johnson & Johnson dose – is eligible for the incentive. Registration ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.
To register, visit vaccineNM.org. For assistance with registering, call 1-855-600-3453.
