NMDOH: Vaccine incentive registration ends September 10

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 09, 2021 10:19 AM

SANTA FE – The last day to register for the New Mexico Department of Health's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive is September 10.

Anyone who, between August 2 and 31, received a first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna – or the lone Johnson & Johnson dose – is eligible for the incentive. Registration ends at 5 p.m. Friday. 

Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person. 

To register, visit vaccineNM.org. For assistance with registering, call 1-855-600-3453. 


