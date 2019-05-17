NMDOH warns about Hepatitis A outbreak, over 100 cases since November | KOB 4
NMDOH warns about Hepatitis A outbreak, over 100 cases since November

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has confirmed 103 acute hepatitis A virus infections and 2 deaths from hepatitis A since the end of October last year. 

The outbreak is in Bernalillo County, but an acute case of hepatitis A has also been confirmed in Santa Fe County.

The outbreak has been primarily impacting people experiencing homeless.

Dr. Sam Tri from Albuquerque's Healthcare for the Homeless said the infection can easily enter someone's system and destroy their liver. 

He said the best way to avoid infection is to practice basic hand washing and hygiene. 

New Mexico's Department of Health plans to offer immunizations to fight the disease. 

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dark urine and yellowing of the skin and eyes. 

