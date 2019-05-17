NMDOH warns about Hepatitis A outbreak, over 100 cases since November

Dr. Sam Tri from Albuquerque's Healthcare for the Homeless said the infection can easily enter someone's system and destroy their liver.

He said the best way to avoid infection is to practice basic hand washing and hygiene.

New Mexico's Department of Health plans to offer immunizations to fight the disease.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dark urine and yellowing of the skin and eyes.