NMDOT bridge evaluation identifies 183 as 'structurally deficient'

Nathan O'Neal
Created: December 02, 2019 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Main Street bridge in Los Lunas is going through a complete overhaul after being deemed “structurally deficient”.

NMDOT looked at nearly 3,800 bridges across the state and identified 183 as “structurally deficient”, which means the bridge’s load capacity must be reevaluated.

“There is a large number of people that travel that area and Los Lunas is only increasing in size and so they wanted to make sure and get it done as soon as possible,” said NMDOT spokesperson, Kimberly Gallegos.

The Los Lunas bridge project will cost $18 million and is supposed to be completed in two years.

Some Los Lunas drivers agree that the bridge update is needed.

“I just can't wait until it's done because it's going to be efficient for everybody and it'll be safer,” said Felecia Maestas, a motorist.

NMDOT officials said they will continue their rolling work by replacing and repairing infrastructure to improve safety.


