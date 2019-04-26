NMDOT celebrates 'milestone' for I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange Project | KOB 4
NMDOT celebrates 'milestone' for I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange Project

NMDOT celebrates 'milestone' for I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange Project

Marian Camacho
April 26, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The state's Department of Transportation is celebrating what they're calling a "major milestone" when it comes to the I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange project. 

Come Monday, April 29, a new loop ramp will open up to eastbound traffic on Rio Bravo. From the ramp, drivers will be able to access northbound I-25. 

Construction on the interchange will then move into Phase 4.

The project is expected to be completed by this summer and will include increasing I-25 to six lanes at the interchange and improving safety through new bridges and exit ramps among other things.

Click here for more on the project. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 26, 2019 11:20 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

