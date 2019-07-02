NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps

Ryan Laughlin
July 02, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large homeless camp near Tramway and I-40 was cleared out by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) Monday.

Advertisement

16 tons of trash were removed by NMDOT crews – and there's some confusion over whose responsibility it was to clean it up. 

"The city did not work with us," said Colleen Aycock. She said she's been trying to get someone, anyone, to come and clean up the spot for months. 

Aycock said multiple 311 calls and calls to APD went nowhere to address the problem. Finally, she reached out to NMDOT. 

"What we keep finding is that people just keep saying, 'well that's not our deal,'" said Marisa Maez, the director of communications for NMDOT. 

Turns out there's an agreement in place between the NMDOT and the City of Albuquerque. The contract said the city is supposed to be responsible for the "removal of transient shelters." 

A spokesperson for Albuquerque's Solid Waste Department said they're meeting their goal of responding to reports within 24 hours and cleaned up 180 homeless camps in the last fiscal year. 

The spokesperson did not answer if the department knew about this specific homeless camp at I-40 and Tramway before NMDOT cleaned it up Monday. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 02, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: July 02, 2019 05:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Advertisement




NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
'Close the camps': Protesters demand migrant detention centers are shut down
'Close the camps': Protesters demand migrant detention centers are shut down
NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps
NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question