NMDOT cleans up homeless camp, even though CABQ is contracted to remove camps

Aycock said multiple 311 calls and calls to APD went nowhere to address the problem. Finally, she reached out to NMDOT.

"What we keep finding is that people just keep saying, 'well that's not our deal,'" said Marisa Maez, the director of communications for NMDOT.

Turns out there's an agreement in place between the NMDOT and the City of Albuquerque. The contract said the city is supposed to be responsible for the "removal of transient shelters."

A spokesperson for Albuquerque's Solid Waste Department said they're meeting their goal of responding to reports within 24 hours and cleaned up 180 homeless camps in the last fiscal year.

The spokesperson did not answer if the department knew about this specific homeless camp at I-40 and Tramway before NMDOT cleaned it up Monday.