NMDOT 'Click it or Ticket' campaign kicks off
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 06:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation's "Click it or Ticket" campaign kicks off Monday.
That means officers from across the state will be out looking for drivers and passengers who aren't wearing their seatbelts and will be issuing citations.
The campaign will run through June 2.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 27.5 million Americans don't wear their seatbelts. That's nearly the entire population of Texas.
“By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save a life during a crash," Sandoval added. "We’ve seen the consequences of not wearing a seat belt. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. There's no excuse good enough for not buckling up. It only takes a few seconds and it’s not an option, it’s the law.”
Transportation officials say in New Mexico alone from 2013-2017, there were 2,284 unbelted people hurt or killed in crashes.
