NMDOT crews continue to treat I-40 east of Albuquerque following Saturday storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — NMDOT crews are continuing to clear the roads along I-40 east of Albuquerque after the area was hit with a winter storm Saturday evening.

NMDOT has categorized some stretches of eastbound I-40 as “severe driving conditions”. An NMDOT spokesperson said the wind gusts have been making it difficult to clear some areas because the salt and cinder mixture designed to increase traction is being blown off the road.