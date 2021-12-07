NMDOT employee killed in work zone crash

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation is grieving the death of an employee. State police say Mittie Runyan, 58, was killed in a work zone crash Monday on U.S. Highway 285, north of Artesia.

“This painful loss will reverberate statewide,” New Mexico Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said. “We are a close-knit group, and we all grieve when we lose one of our own. Our deepest condolences go out to Mittie’s family who graciously shared her with us for 21 years. We are so sorry for the pain they must be going through. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”