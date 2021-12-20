NMDOT offers tips for safe winter driving

NMDOT also says to avoid relying on cruise control and slamming on your brakes.

“You want to hit the brakes lightly and slow down in increments if you can because you're not going to have any traction hitting the brakes hard all at once,” said Jim Murray, with NMDOT. “Be aware of your surroundings and try to maintain a good distance from everybody else.”

If you do hit ice and start sliding, Murray says not to panic – just try to steer into the direction you are sliding until you regain control.

NMDOT also recommends checking weather and road conditions in real-time on the NMRoads website so you know what you are getting into and can make a plan before you hit the road.