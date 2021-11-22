NMDOT pauses I-40 construction project ahead of holiday weekend

Work on the project will stop beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24. All lanes will be open until Monday, Nov. 29.

This is a relief for I-40 drivers who have had to suffer through long lines of traffic on the interstate lately. A giant backup was reported Sunday due to a crash and hazmat spill near Grants. One driver told KOB 4 the backup, west of Laguna, was about 30 miles long.

Maez said the road project would normally take three months, but NMDOT plans to get it done in one month to minimize future backups.

"The reason that we accelerated this project is because we wanted to try to minimize the impact to the public," Maez said.

According to NMDOT, work on the eastbound lanes of I-40 will begin on the same five-mile stretch once the westbound project is complete.