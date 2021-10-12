NMDOT picks up over 8 tons of roadside trash in cleanup event

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 13, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: October 12, 2021 04:42 PM
NEW MEXICO - The New Mexico Department of Transportation said they picked up 8.5 tons of roadside trash during a September cleanup event.
Ninety-eight NMDOT employees collected 427 bags of trash on their day off, accruing 1,044 total labor hours.
The cleanup cost $24,219.89 in taxpayer money to pay for labor and equipment costs. Among the rubbish was disposable masks, a kitchen sink and even a microwave, plus more.
NMDOT stated it would make their jobs easier if everyone recycled or walked a little further to put something in the trash bin.
