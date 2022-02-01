NMDOT readies for major winter storm

Their first priority is keeping the interstates clear, then the state highways, and then any other main roads city crews don't get to first.

Despite having all hands on deck, it's important to remember there are a lot of roads to clear and not all of it will happen at once.

"My boss likes to remind everybody that District 5, just District 5, is half the size of the State of Indiana, alright, and we'll keep that plowed the entire event, we'll keep the roads open," said Jim Murray with NMDOT.

NMDOT says it's been stocking up on salt, cinders and fuel since August to avoid any supply chain issues. The spokesperson is confident there is more than enough to make it through this storm.

NMDOT is strongly encouraging everyone to stay home tonight. Snowplow drivers say their biggest issue during storms is often other drivers.

STORM WATCH