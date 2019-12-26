NMDOT to host car seat inspection events in January

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a series of car seat inspection clinics and fitting stations in 2020.
The clinics will give parents and caregivers hands-on instruction on how to properly install their child's car seat and booster seat.
Appointments are free and take approximately 30 minutes, however a $25 seat replacement fee may apply.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (800)-231-6145 or (505)-856-6143.
Here is a complete list of clinics and fitting stations:
January Car Seat Inspection Events
Friday, Jan. 3 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE
Friday, Jan. 3 – Fitting Station – RIO RANCHO
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Fire Station #1, 2810 Southern Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 4 – Car Seat Clinic – ROSWELL
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Superior Ambulance, 115 E. Country Club
Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Fitting Station – DEMING
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Deming Fire Department, 309 South Gold Street
Friday, Jan. 10 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave.
Friday, Jan. 10 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Fire Station #3, 1751 Cerrillos Rd.
Saturday, Jan. 11 – Car Seat Clinic – ROSWELL
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Superior Ambulance, 115 E. Country Club
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Fire Station #14, 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW
Thursday, Jan. 16– Fitting Station – CARLSBAD
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fire Station #1, 409 South Halagueno Street
Saturday, Jan. 18 – Fitting Station – FARMINGTON
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Fire Station #2, 3800 English Rd.
