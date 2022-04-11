NMDOT urges drivers to slow down following 11% increase of highway worker fatalities

"I tell you what, I've been out there a couple of times next to these guys, it's terrifying, it really is especially if you're on I-25, I-40, or I-10, any of these where the speed limit can be 75, you know some people are going 80 sometimes 85, and they're flying past you," said Marisa Maez, spokesperson for New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Maez says this week is all about using social media to get drivers to pay attention. This year's theme is "work zones are a sign to slow down." The department was rocked by tragedy last December when transportation worker 58-year-old Mittie Runyan was killed in a work zone.