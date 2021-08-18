NMDWS officials warn of fraudulent text messages

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions officials are warning of a fake text messaging scam.
Officials say to not click on any link asking for your identity if you receive a text message asking for your identity with a clickable link.
"Over the last few weeks we've seen an uptick in fraudsters trying to trick unemployment claimants," Acting NMDWS Secretary Ricky Serna said.
NMDWS will never send you a link via text message. The department only sends text messages if you mark it as your preferred method of communication.
Supplemental unemployment benefits end September 4.
