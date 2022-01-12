NMPED announces updated COVID-19 quarantine and self-isolation guidelines

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 12, 2022 03:27 PM
Created: January 12, 2022 01:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.. -- The New Mexico Public Education Department announced shorter quarantine and self-isolation guidelines for students and staff.
The NMPED guidelines reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to five for students and staff exposed to COVID-19. The self-isolation period for anyone who tests positive for the virus is also reduced from 10 days to five.
The new guidelines, released Wednesday, align with the CDC guidance issued Dec. 27 and adopted Jan. 6 by the NMDOH.
NMPED's updated guidelines also require a booster shot for staff members to avoid quarantining if they are identified as a close contact. Previously, staff members only needed the two initial shots to avoid quarantining.
For more information, click here to check out the updated toolkit.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company