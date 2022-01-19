NMPED anti-racism, anti-bullying hotline goes live

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 19, 2022 02:28 PM
Created: January 19, 2022 02:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A new Public Education Department hotline has gone live for students, family members and community members to report school-based incidents of racial bias.
The Anti-Racism Anti-Oppression Hotline went live on Monday to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The public can be used to report incidents of racism, injustice or discrimination of any kind in a school setting.
Trained department employees can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, callers can leave a message.
The hotline can be reached at 505-226-3911. Reports can also be submitted via text, email (hotline.bea@gmail.com) or by completing an online form.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company