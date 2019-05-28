NMPED asks for input on new teacher evaluation system | KOB 4
NMPED asks for input on new teacher evaluation system

Joy Wang
May 28, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday night is the first of several statewide community input sessions hosted by the New Mexico Public Education Department and New Mexico State University. 

Teachers, administrators, parents, students and all community members are invited to consider the best way to measure educator effectiveness. 

"We understand that the last 8 years involved a lot of change for our teachers, for our parents, for our students," said Amanda Aragon, executive director of NewMexicoKidsCAN. "Now there's a reaction to say let's undo all of that – we're trying to come in at that middle ground." 

For years, teachers were evaluated in five areas:

  • attendance
  • student surveys
  • planning, prep and professionalism
  • principal observations
  • student growth

Student growth has typically been measured in test scores, which has been dropped from the evaluation system. The series of community meetings are intended to help collect feedback and re-envision the evaluation system for teachers. 

The next session is June 3 in Santa Fe. 

More information about the upcoming community input sessions can be found here.

Credits

