NMPED releases guidance on masks for the upcoming school year

The new guidelines also allow school-related events like assemblies, dances and award ceremonies, but with masking and social distancing requirements for unvaccinated individuals.

According to the NMPED, schools must maintain a voluntary student surveillance testing program with a weekly goal of testing 25% of unvaccinated students participating in sports and other extracurricular activities.

All schools must also test 25% of unvaccinated staff members each week.

To see the updated COVID-19 Response Toolkit in full, click here.

This is a developing story. Brittany Costello will have more on the updated guidance on KOB 4 at 5 p.m.