NMPED releases guidance on masks for the upcoming school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department has released new guidance on masks and COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
“In-person learning for New Mexico children is my top priority,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “And with safety guidelines and unobtrusive health requirements in place, it can happen safely – and for the well-being and growth of our children, it must happen."
“Until vaccinations are available to children of every age, it will be incumbent on each of us, in school environments, to do everything we can to minimize risk – and that includes face-coverings,” Lujan Grisham said.
The new guidelines also allow school-related events like assemblies, dances and award ceremonies, but with masking and social distancing requirements for unvaccinated individuals.
According to the NMPED, schools must maintain a voluntary student surveillance testing program with a weekly goal of testing 25% of unvaccinated students participating in sports and other extracurricular activities.
All schools must also test 25% of unvaccinated staff members each week.
