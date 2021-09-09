NMPED releases new interactive education relief spending dashboard

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Public Education Department released an interactive dashboard the public can use to see how districts and state charter schools are spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The dashboard includes cumulative and individual data on how New Mexico schools are spending their $108 million share of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund provided by the CARES Act. Nearly 90% of the share was awarded as subgrants to school districts and state charter schools on a reimbursement basis.
“The public has a need and a right to know how schools are spending a generational influx of federal funding to improve education outcomes in New Mexico,” said Public Education Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus. “We’re very proud to present this digital tool to make that as easy as possible and to showcase the great work districts and state charter schools are doing to spend this money wisely.”
The dashboard details requested reimbursements and a table showing how districts and state charter schools plan to use the funds. Districts and state charter schools have until Sept. 30 to use CARES Act funds and the dashboard will be updated as new data is collected on the first and 15th of each month.
The dashboard was designed and built by Falling Colors, a contractor that specializes in creating analytic, interactive dashboards that help organizations provide transparency and measure outcomes.
