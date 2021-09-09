NMPED releases new interactive education relief spending dashboard

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Public Education Department released an interactive dashboard the public can use to see how districts and state charter schools are spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The dashboard includes cumulative and individual data on how New Mexico schools are spending their $108 million share of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund provided by the CARES Act. Nearly 90% of the share was awarded as subgrants to school districts and state charter schools on a reimbursement basis.