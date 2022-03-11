New NMPED COVID guidelines drop most requirements for masks, school testing programs | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 11, 2022 10:36 AM
Created: March 11, 2022 10:31 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – On the two-year mark of the pandemic, New Mexico Public Education Department released updated guidelines for their COVID toolkit. 

The changes, effective Thursday, drop most mask requirements for students and staff – except for COVID-positive students and staff returning on days 6-10 after testing positive and self-isolating for five days.

Schools are also no longer required to provide COVID testing programs for students. Instead results from a home antigen test and a signed assurance will be allowed for testing purposes.

Two rapid antigen tests taken 24-48 hours apart may be used to rule out COVID in symptomatic individuals, as well. 

Schools may also drop test-to-stay programs, enacted in November to keep exposed but asymptomatic students and staff in school and activities as long as they remain asymptomatic and test negative multiple times. 

PED stated the guidance remains that if a school drops the test-to-stay programs, a person exposed to COVID would have to stay home for five days. A COVID-positive person must still self-isolate for five days. 

PED also stated:

  • Bell covers are no longer required for wind instruments
  • Unvaccinated individuals may share sleeping areas with other unvaccinated individuals 
  • COVID isolation rooms are no longer required but anyone with a contagious illness should be isolated from others
  • Non-essential visitors, assemblies and field trips are allowed


