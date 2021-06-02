NMPED releases updated school reopening plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released a new school reopening plan with updated research, guidance and best practices Wednesday morning.

“We wanted a document that keeps up as new information emerges and informs new best practices,” NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart said. “Reopening Roadmap 2.0 will allow us to share new guidance with school leaders much, much more quickly, and that will help keep our schools safe for our students, educators and communities.”