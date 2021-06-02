NMPED releases updated school reopening plan | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMPED releases updated school reopening plan

NMPED releases updated school reopening plan

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2021 11:28 AM
Created: June 02, 2021 10:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released a new school reopening plan with updated research, guidance and best practices Wednesday morning.

“We wanted a document that keeps up as new information emerges and informs new best practices,” NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart said. “Reopening Roadmap 2.0 will allow us to share new guidance with school leaders much, much more quickly, and that will help keep our schools safe for our students, educators and communities.” 

The plan is divided into eight sections:

  • Academics
  • Budgeting
  • Communication and engagement
  • Equity, language and culture
  • Logistics, scheduling and extended learning
  • Special education
  • Staffing
  • Student social and emotional learning supports

To see the updated plan, click here. NMPED officials said the plan will be reviewed for school leaders during workshops at the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders (NMCEL) summer conference in July


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings
Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings
Sheriff Manny Gonzales reportedly attacked at campaign event
Sheriff Manny Gonzales reportedly attacked at campaign event
Melanie Stansbury projected winner of CD-1 special election
Melanie Stansbury projected winner of CD-1 special election
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 381 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period
Storm washes away trash from Albuquerque homeless encampment
Storm washes away trash from Albuquerque homeless encampment