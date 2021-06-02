NMPED releases updated school reopening plan

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2021 11:28 AM
Created: June 02, 2021 10:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released a new school reopening plan with updated research, guidance and best practices Wednesday morning.
“We wanted a document that keeps up as new information emerges and informs new best practices,” NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart said. “Reopening Roadmap 2.0 will allow us to share new guidance with school leaders much, much more quickly, and that will help keep our schools safe for our students, educators and communities.”
The plan is divided into eight sections:
To see the updated plan, click here. NMPED officials said the plan will be reviewed for school leaders during workshops at the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders (NMCEL) summer conference in July.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company