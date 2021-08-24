NMPED to release enhanced COVID-19 guidelines Sept. 8 | KOB 4

NMPED to release enhanced COVID-19 guidelines Sept. 8

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 24, 2021 02:14 PM
Created: August 24, 2021 02:11 PM

NEW MEXICO – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced that enhanced COVID-19 guidelines will be released Sept. 8.

Among the possible guidelines are more outdoor learning and fewer spectators at sporting events. However, schools are less likely to close from an outbreak. According to NMPED data, cleaning can be done overnight without having to shut down.  

"We are working very hard on one singular goal or focus," NMPED Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus said, "and that's to keep kids in school and learning in-person."

The enhanced guidelines will also include plans for if a big outbreak happens at a school.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

City says Old Town restaurant has been operating without a food permit for months
City says Old Town restaurant has been operating without a food permit for months
Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach
Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach
U.S. Marshal explains why deputies exchanged weapons in high school parking lot
U.S. Marshal explains why deputies exchanged weapons in high school parking lot
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
BioPark's ape walk reopens after weeklong closure
Photo courtesy of the New Mexico BioPark Society.