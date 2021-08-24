NMPED to release enhanced COVID-19 guidelines Sept. 8

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 24, 2021 02:14 PM
Created: August 24, 2021 02:11 PM
NEW MEXICO – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced that enhanced COVID-19 guidelines will be released Sept. 8.
Among the possible guidelines are more outdoor learning and fewer spectators at sporting events. However, schools are less likely to close from an outbreak. According to NMPED data, cleaning can be done overnight without having to shut down.
"We are working very hard on one singular goal or focus," NMPED Secretary Dr. Kurt Steinhaus said, "and that's to keep kids in school and learning in-person."
The enhanced guidelines will also include plans for if a big outbreak happens at a school.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company