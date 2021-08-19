NMPED will not require schools to close at four Rapid Responses

“Our medical advisors have noted that schools currently are not hotbeds of COVID-19 infections,” NMPED Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus said. “At this point, we are not closing schools. The caveat is that the virus could change things, but we need to do what’s best for kids, which is to keep in-person learning to the extent possible.”

NM schools were previously required to return to remote learning upon reaching four Rapid Responses in 14 days.