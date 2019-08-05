NM's congressional delegation responds to mass shootings

Udall said it's time to pass gun control measures.

"I think this is a gun epidemic. We can deal with it, with background checks, doing something about assault weapons, by being much more aggressive about who we let guns get in the hands of," Udall said.

Rep. Deb Haaland is taking issue with President Trump's comments regarding race.

"I am appalled that our president has essentially... his rhetoric spewing hate and bigotry all over the place against people of color. It incites anger and people believe that they have a right to go out and kill people," Haaland said.

She is calling on the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to open the Senate to debate background check legislation that has already passed the House.

"You have my pledge that I will do everything I can to stop this violence and stop the hate," Haaland said.

Statement from Sen. Martin Heinrich:

"My heart is with the families of loved ones lost this week in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. I know our country can and must do better than to keep allowing this hate-filled domestic terrorism to continue.

“It is dangerous enough to have sick extremists spewing hate in fringe corners of the internet, but when it is the President of the United States it is drastically more serious and instructive to those whose views it reinforces. Some of it is coded or implied, while other times it has been decried on a bipartisan basis as patently racist and offensive.

“We cannot have a president telling Americans that Hispanics are rapists and criminals, African countries are s***holes, predominantly black cities are filthy and disgusting, minority members of Congress should 'go back to where they came from,’ but that white supremacists are very fine people.

“It is impossible to ignore the impact of President Trump's reckless and divisive language. This week, we saw firsthand how tragic it is when these disgusting views turn into violence against our communities.”

Statement from Rep. Ben Ray Lujan:

“My heart bleeds for the communities of El Paso and Dayton after a deadly weekend of gun violence has taken the lives of nearly 30 people. Our country grieves and mourns the lives we lost and the continued reality that we are facing an epidemic of gun violence in this country. In El Paso, the shooting was an act of domestic terrorism and white supremacy that enforced the need to take immediate action to end gun violence and root out hatred and bigotry. White supremacy and gun violence should be treated as a national emergency – something that we can and must end. It’s clear we need courageous leaders in the White House and Senate, who instead of stoking the flames of hatred, act to end these crises. I join the many calls for the Senate to end their summer recess, come back into session, and pass comprehensive gun safety legislation.”

Statement from Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small:

"Neighbors, as our community continues to mourn alongside our friends in El Paso, I will hold special office hours tomorrow (Monday) to make myself available to anyone who would like to share their thoughts on this weekend’s tragedy.

This weekend’s tragedies are too commonplace & we must honor the memory of the victims of both tragedies w/ action, not only thoughts & prayers. Time for the Senate to follow the House’s leadership & pass universal background checks. The safety of our communities depend on it.

Hate & racism should have no place in our country. The El Paso shooter used both to target innocent lives. We must stand together to show the hate he spewed does not reflect the diverse America we know & love.

Thank you to all the law enforcement officers & first responders who have shown courage and compassion throughout these tragedies. New Mexico stands with El Paso and Dayton today.

As El Paso unites and reels from yesterday’s tragedy, we wake up to the horror that the city of Dayton is living through a similar nightmare. To our friends in Dayton, we stand with you. As we learn more about last night’s shooting, we hold the Dayton community in our hearts."