NMSP: 2 suspects killed after wrong-way collision on I-40

A State Police sergeant who was parked near mile marker 26 observed the truck traveling in the wrong lanes. The sergeant fired at least one shot from his department issues shotgun at the white Dodge truck.

The truck continued to travel eastbound until it struck a commercial motor vehicle in a head-on collision. Both driver and passenger were ejected from the truck and were pronounced deceased on scene by the OMI.

State Police said the driver and passenger of the commercial motor vehicle were uninjured.

The names of the suspects in the white Dodge have not been released by police.