NMSP: 2 suspects killed after wrong-way collision on I-40

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 06, 2020 04:58 PM
Created: June 06, 2020 04:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gallup police were called out to the Redwood Lodge Friday night in reference to two men brandishing a firearm in a white Dodge truck.
When police arrived at the scene, they located the subjects in the truck. The subjects drove around police patrol cars, nearly striking one, then fled on NM State Road 118.
As officers were in pursuit, the truck was seen turning its headlights on and off while driving in opposing lane traffic. The subjects then got onto I-40 traveling eastbound. A subject was seen throwing objects from the bed of the truck at police officers.
After about six miles, the truck crossed the median and continued to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes. A Gallup police supervisor terminated the pursuit.
A State Police sergeant who was parked near mile marker 26 observed the truck traveling in the wrong lanes. The sergeant fired at least one shot from his department issues shotgun at the white Dodge truck.
The truck continued to travel eastbound until it struck a commercial motor vehicle in a head-on collision. Both driver and passenger were ejected from the truck and were pronounced deceased on scene by the OMI.
State Police said the driver and passenger of the commercial motor vehicle were uninjured.
The names of the suspects in the white Dodge have not been released by police.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company