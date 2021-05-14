NMSP: 2-year-old, mother found following Amber Alert | KOB 4
NMSP: 2-year-old, mother found following Amber Alert

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 14, 2021 06:46 AM
Created: May 14, 2021 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police have confirmed that a missing mom and her son have been found following an Amber Alert issued late Thursday night.

Police said 26-year-old Celeste Alvidres and her 2-year-old son Dayton Lerma were found about three hours after the alert was issued.

Police also said they found 29-year-old John Eric Lerma, the man accused of abducting Alvidres and her son. Lerma is wanted for murder.

Roswell police responded to a fight on Tuesday and found a man stabbed to death. They said Lerma is the suspect in that attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


