NMSP: 2-year-old, mother found following Amber Alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police have confirmed that a missing mom and her son have been found following an Amber Alert issued late Thursday night.
Police said 26-year-old Celeste Alvidres and her 2-year-old son Dayton Lerma were found about three hours after the alert was issued.
Police also said they found 29-year-old John Eric Lerma, the man accused of abducting Alvidres and her son. Lerma is wanted for murder.
Roswell police responded to a fight on Tuesday and found a man stabbed to death. They said Lerma is the suspect in that attack.
