NMSP: Alleged kidnapping victim arrested, charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State police arrested the woman who claimed to be a kidnapping victim in Wednesday’s police pursuit on I-25.
Jeannie Jaramillo has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on I-25 that ended in a crash that killed Robert Duran, a Santa Fe police officer, and Frank Lovato, a retired Las Vegas firefighter.
At first police were looking for a male suspect, the driver, but now they say he never existed. Police said that Jaramillo - the woman who claimed a man kidnapped her- was actually the driver of the car.
She is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder. Jaramillo has had other run-ins with law enforcement. In 2015, she was accused of trying to hit an officer with a stolen car in Bernalillo County.
A Santa Fe county district attorney told KOB 4 on Monday they plan on filing a pretrial detention to keep her behind bars.
“I believe the arrest of Jeannine Jaramillo has made our community safer”, said Tim Johnson chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Her actions put the entire public in danger and took the lives of two dedicated public servants.” “I hope that holding her accountable will provide some closure to Officer Duran and Frank Lovato’s family.”
She is being held at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.
