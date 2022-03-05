NMSP: Alleged kidnapping victim arrested, charged with murder

She is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder. Jaramillo has had other run-ins with law enforcement. In 2015, she was accused of trying to hit an officer with a stolen car in Bernalillo County.

A Santa Fe county district attorney told KOB 4 on Monday they plan on filing a pretrial detention to keep her behind bars.

“I believe the arrest of Jeannine Jaramillo has made our community safer”, said Tim Johnson chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Her actions put the entire public in danger and took the lives of two dedicated public servants.” “I hope that holding her accountable will provide some closure to Officer Duran and Frank Lovato’s family.”

She is being held at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.