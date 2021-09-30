NMSP arrests homicide suspect wanted by NYPD

State Police said that at around the same time, they were notified by NYPD requesting assistance to find a homicide suspect. The suspect was Haiyan Deng, 31, and NYPD said they had reason to believe that she was armed and in New Mexico, driving a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates.

State Police said Deng resisted arrest, prompting someone driving by to stop and assist the officer until Torrance County Sheriff's deputies arrived as backup.