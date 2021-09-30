NMSP arrests homicide suspect wanted by NYPD

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 30, 2021 04:04 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 02:52 PM
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. – A New Mexico State Police officer arrested a homicide suspect wanted by NYPD on Sept. 22.
The officer stopped to check on an SUV that was stuck on the side of I-40 with two flat tires.
State Police said that at around the same time, they were notified by NYPD requesting assistance to find a homicide suspect. The suspect was Haiyan Deng, 31, and NYPD said they had reason to believe that she was armed and in New Mexico, driving a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates.
State Police said Deng resisted arrest, prompting someone driving by to stop and assist the officer until Torrance County Sheriff's deputies arrived as backup.
Deputies took Deng into custody where she was charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.
Deng was booked into the Torrance County Detention Center. She will be extradited to New York.
