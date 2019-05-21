NMSP believes man wanted in police shooting is barricaded inside NW Albuquerque home | KOB 4
NMSP believes man wanted in police shooting is barricaded inside NW Albuquerque home

KOB Web Staff
May 21, 2019 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team is stationed outside of a home on Los Tomases Drive NW.

They believe Daniel Franco, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting, is barricaded inside a home.

Flash bangs could be heard going off around 6:45 p.m. 

Police had attempted to pull over Franco for a traffic stop in northeast Albuquerque on May 16. However, Franco failed to stop. 

An officer shot at Franco after a pit maneuver failed to stop Franco. 

Updated: May 21, 2019 07:00 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 05:46 PM

