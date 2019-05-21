NMSP believes man wanted in police shooting is barricaded inside NW Albuquerque home
KOB Web Staff
May 21, 2019 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team is stationed outside of a home on Los Tomases Drive NW.
They believe Daniel Franco, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting, is barricaded inside a home.
Flash bangs could be heard going off around 6:45 p.m.
Police had attempted to pull over Franco for a traffic stop in northeast Albuquerque on May 16. However, Franco failed to stop.
An officer shot at Franco after a pit maneuver failed to stop Franco.
Credits
Updated: May 21, 2019 07:00 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 05:46 PM
