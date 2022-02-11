NMSP details suspects in Sedillo Hill officer shooting | KOB 4

NMSP details suspects in Sedillo Hill officer shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 11, 2022 12:12 PM
Created: February 11, 2022 11:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police released details regarding two suspects accused of a Friday morning shooting near a Sedillo Hill travel center

State Police is searching for a thin-built, 5-foot-7-inch-tall woman wearing a tan shirt with black leggings – and a heavy-set, 5-foot-2-inch to 5-foot-4-inch-tall man wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or dial 911. 

The suspects are accused of a shooting where a State Police officer was injured Friday. The officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 


