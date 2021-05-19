NMSP explains why it took on double homicide investigation in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 19, 2021 06:19 PM
Created: May 19, 2021 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police is investigating a double homicide that happened in Albuquerque.
NMSP said they responded after a car rolled off I-40 at Carlisle. Two bodies with gunshot wounds were inside the vehicle, police said.
The homicides are not included in the Albuquerque Police Department's homicide count, which is nearly 50 for 2021.
NMSP said it took on the investigation because it was one of its officers that was flagged down.
APD was not aware of the investigation until a week later.
"We typically have good communication. But in this case they (NMSP) did not communicate this investigation to APD until we reached out to them after learning from the DA that there was a case," said APD spokesperson Gilber Gallegos.
NMSP said local agencies are "not necessarily notified unless investigators determine there is a specific need."
APD said it doesn't include NMSP homicide investigations in their statistics because they follow FBI guidelines.
NMSP said the incident was only the second time in five years they've taken on a homicide investigation in Albuquerque city limits.
