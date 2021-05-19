NMSP explains why it took on double homicide investigation in Albuquerque

APD was not aware of the investigation until a week later.

"We typically have good communication. But in this case they (NMSP) did not communicate this investigation to APD until we reached out to them after learning from the DA that there was a case," said APD spokesperson Gilber Gallegos.

NMSP said local agencies are "not necessarily notified unless investigators determine there is a specific need."

APD said it doesn't include NMSP homicide investigations in their statistics because they follow FBI guidelines.

NMSP said the incident was only the second time in five years they've taken on a homicide investigation in Albuquerque city limits.