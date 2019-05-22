NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
Joy Wang
May 22, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently assigned 50 New Mexico State Police officers to "targeted areas" in Albuquerque to help reduce violent crime. In a dozen days, 257 people have been arrested.
Those arrests include several dozen felony arrests and 13 DWI's. State police have recovered 24 stolen vehicles and have seized meth, heroin and firearms.
"My expectation remains that state police assigned to the metro area will hold themselves to the highest standard of integrity and professionalism in assisting local residents," Lujan Grisham said. "I know the people of Albuquerque share that expectation."
"Our goal is to make sure we're answering the public's concerns," said State Police Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh. "We just want to make sure that the community is safe."
State police have officers rotating on a weekly basis.
Credits
Updated: May 22, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: May 22, 2019 05:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved