NMSP: Police involved in second officer-involved shooting
Christina Rodriguez
May 16, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police were involved in a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday evening, according to New Mexico State Police.
The scene is active near Washington and Lomas.
There are no other details available at this time.
This was the second officer-involved shooting within an hour. Officers were involved in a shooting in southwest Albuquerque as well.
Both shootings are less than a week after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham assigned 50 NMSP officers to targeted areas in Albuquerque to help reduce violent crime.
"We stepped up and sent 50 officers to the metro area to assist APD and, frankly, to assist the citizens of Albuquerque with the violent crime spree," said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. "They've worked from 1 to 3 every morning and doing their best in a city they're not too familiar with."
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 16, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 08:07 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved