NMSP: Police involved in second officer-involved shooting

This was the second officer-involved shooting within an hour. Officers were involved in a shooting in southwest Albuquerque as well.

Both shootings are less than a week after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham assigned 50 NMSP officers to targeted areas in Albuquerque to help reduce violent crime.

"We stepped up and sent 50 officers to the metro area to assist APD and, frankly, to assist the citizens of Albuquerque with the violent crime spree," said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. "They've worked from 1 to 3 every morning and doing their best in a city they're not too familiar with."

