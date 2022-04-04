NMSP: Isleta Police officer OK, suspect uninjured in shooting; NB I-25 closed

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 04, 2022 07:35 AM
ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting south of Albuquerque where an Isleta police officer fired their weapon Monday morning.
State Police say the officer is okay and a suspect is uninjured. However, I-25 northbound is closed at mile post 213 as the scene is active.
Details are limited. Further information will be released when it becomes available.
