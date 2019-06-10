NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers | KOB 4
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers

KOB Web Staff
June 10, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is accused of trying to pull a gun on New Mexico State Police officers.

Evans Ratliff, 28, was pulled over near Central and Eubank on June 9 for driving erratically on a motor scooter.

Police say Ratliff ran off after being pulled over. As officers caught up with him, police say a struggle ensued and Ratliff reached for a loaded handgun that had been concealed in his waistband.

An officer was able to deploy his taser and arrest Ratliff.

In addition to the loaded firearm, State Police officers say they found three grams of heroin on Ratliff. He was also driving on a revoked license.

Ratliff has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving or transferring a stolen firearm, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and driving while license revoked for DWI.

