NMSP officer injured in deadly crash with wrong-way driver
Joshua Panas
October 22, 2019 08:13 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a wrong-way driver.
The crash happened on Unser and Mariposa around 4 p.m.
The passenger of the wrong-way vehicle died. The driver was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
This is a developing story.
Update 4:37 p.m.
Traffic northbound on Unser Blvd can access Mariposa Parkway. All northbound traffic will be turned around at Mariposa Parkway. Access to Hwy 550 from Paseo del Volcan or Hwy 528.
