NMSP officer injured in deadly crash with wrong-way driver

Joshua Panas
October 22, 2019 08:13 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened on Unser and Mariposa around 4 p.m.

The passenger of the wrong-way vehicle died. The driver was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

October 22, 2019 08:13 PM
October 22, 2019 06:33 PM

