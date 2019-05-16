NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
May 16, 2019 07:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday evening, according to New Mexico State Police.

The perimeter is being established. The scene is located at Corregidor Drive and Sunset Gardens, near Old Coors and Central. 

NMSP said the officers are OK. There are multiple suspects who have fled on foot. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 16, 2019 07:50 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 07:32 PM

