NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
May 16, 2019 07:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday evening, according to New Mexico State Police.
The perimeter is being established. The scene is located at Corregidor Drive and Sunset Gardens, near Old Coors and Central.
NMSP said the officers are OK. There are multiple suspects who have fled on foot.
