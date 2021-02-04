NMSP officer killed in the line of duty was a father of three

Tommy Lopez
DEMING, N.M.- New Mexico State Police identified the officer who was killed during a traffic stop Thursday as 28-year-old Darian Jarrott, a father of three children with another on the way.
NMSP Chief Robert Thornton said Jarrott pulled over Omar Felix Cueva, 39, in the Deming area Thursday while assisting with a Department of Homeland Security operation.
Thornton said Cueva fired at least one shot, striking Jarrott.
Cueva drove off, but other NMSP officers were able to locate him and pursue him on Interstate 10. Police got Cueva's vehicle to stop after using a PIT maneuver near Las Cruces.
Thornton said Cueva got out of his vehicle with a firearm and a shootout ensued. Cueva was struck at least one time, and died.
A Las Cruces police officer was also shot, but was released from the hospital Thursday night.
