NMSP: Officer shot suspect who struck police vehicle in SW Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
May 17, 2019 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police identified Jesus Arenivar, 36, as the man who was shot by an officer Thursday night in southwest Albuquerque.
Police say the officer, who is assigned to the Metro Surge Operation, attempted to stop Arenivar for driving a stolen SUV. However, he failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Police say Arenivar drove at the officer, at which point, the officer fired his department weapon.
Arenivar struck the officer's patrol unit and another vehicle before ditching the SUV and fleeing, police said.
After a search of the area, Arenivar was located and treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
He was eventually booked into the Metro Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Aggravated Fleeing of a Police Officer and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
