NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 01, 2019 09:39 AM
Created: November 01, 2019 09:21 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — According to New Mexico State Police, an officer and a suspect have been injured following an officer-involved shooting west of Alamogordo.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers with the Alamogordo Police Department responded to an incident involving a suspect and NMSP on Highway 70. Police said both the officer and suspect have been transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

Eastbound US 70 is closed at mile marker 209 while police investigate. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


