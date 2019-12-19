NMSP officers wrap gifts for children impacted by domestic violence | KOB 4
NMSP officers wrap gifts for children impacted by domestic violence

Kai Porter
Updated: December 19, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: December 19, 2019 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police officers spent part of their day wrapping toys for children who have been displaced by domestic violence.

Analissa Pizarro, who works at the Domestic Violence Resource Center, said the gifts will make a huge difference.

“Often times, these families are in these situations and they don't really expect to be in them so being able to give the kids gifts and something to have fun with and focus on is great," she said.

Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh said helping the families out is a way to show police officers are members of the community too.

"In law enforcement, we respond to calls of service that involve domestic violence, and we know how it impacts these families and the children so this is our way of following up to ensure they enjoy the holidays as well,” Huynh said.

The presents will be delivered to the kids and their families on Friday.


