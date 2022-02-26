NMSP: Person of interest in multiple homicides killed in multi-agency shooting on I-25

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 26, 2022 09:07 AM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police launched an investigation into a multi-agency shooting Friday night.
Just before 11 p.m. Friday, state police received information from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office about a wanted suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member. The suspect was also a person of interest in multiple homicides and had a violent criminal history, according to NMSP.
The suspect was reportedly traveling south on I-25 in a maroon Ford F-350 pickup truck. BCSO requested assistance from state police in order to attempt to bring the vehicle to a safe stop. At around milepost 195, a state police sergeant deployed tire deflation devices. The driver of the Ford drove over the devices and continued to travel south on I-25.
A state police officer in the area saw the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the Ford drove through the city of Belen and drove the wrong way down an off ramp, before merging and going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25. At around milepost 190, a state police officer used a PIT maneuver and the Ford came to stop after it rolled in the dirt shoulder.
BCSO SWAT Team members and Belen Police Department officers arrived on scene to assist. State police said officers gave the male driver numerous commands to exit the vehicle and surrender peacefully. At some point during the encounter, two BCSO deputies, along with the New Mexico State Police officer, fired shots at the man. Authorities said he was struck by gunfire at least once.
Officers rendered aid but the man succumbed to his gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
State police said they are currently working with the Office of Medical Investigator to positively identify the man.
No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.
