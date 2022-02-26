NMSP: Person of interest in multiple homicides killed in multi-agency shooting on I-25

The suspect was reportedly traveling south on I-25 in a maroon Ford F-350 pickup truck. BCSO requested assistance from state police in order to attempt to bring the vehicle to a safe stop. At around milepost 195, a state police sergeant deployed tire deflation devices. The driver of the Ford drove over the devices and continued to travel south on I-25.

A state police officer in the area saw the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the Ford drove through the city of Belen and drove the wrong way down an off ramp, before merging and going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25. At around milepost 190, a state police officer used a PIT maneuver and the Ford came to stop after it rolled in the dirt shoulder.