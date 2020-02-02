NMSP release video warning people not to drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico State Police released a video warning people not to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We want to thank you for joining us tonight as we bring you play by play action of the faceoff between the New Mexico State Police DWI Unit and suspected drunk drivers throughout the state,” Officer Ray Wilson said in the video.
The video serves as a reminder that NMSP officers will be out Sunday to keep drunk drivers off the road. They are also asking people to have a plan to get home if they decide to drink.
"If you're going to drink tonight—please don't drive. Get a ride, designate a driver, or a call a cab. Together we can end DWI,” Wilson said.
According to the latest data from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, DWI arrests have decreased in three of the past four years.
In 2018, there were more than 4,800 alcohol-related crashes.
